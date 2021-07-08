Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Purchases £136.43 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,949 ($25.46) per share, with a total value of £136.43 ($178.25).

On Friday, April 9th, Andrew King acquired 8 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) per share, with a total value of £152.08 ($198.69).

Shares of Mondi stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,935 ($25.28). The stock had a trading volume of 969,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,008. Mondi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,358.50 ($17.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The firm has a market cap of £9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,719.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNDI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

