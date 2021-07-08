Monero Classic Achieves Market Cap of $6.10 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000978 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $23,642.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.61 or 0.00617077 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

