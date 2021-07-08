MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 3,246 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $190,046.74.

On Monday, June 14th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.81. 772,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,140. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,138,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

