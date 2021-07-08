Monkey Project Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,102.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.