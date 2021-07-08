Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Hits $5.65 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $26,814.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monolith has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

