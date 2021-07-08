Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock worth $17,308,676. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $376.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.06.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

