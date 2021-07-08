More Coin (MORE) Market Capitalization Achieves $94,513.94

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $94,513.94 and approximately $658.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00054549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.37 or 0.00858367 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

