Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, SEB Equities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orkla ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

ORKLY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 27,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

