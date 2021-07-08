Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLPFY. AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Shares of Teleperformance stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $126.51 and a 1-year high of $207.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.23.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.