Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,766. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

