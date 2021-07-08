Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Tops $0.0371 on Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and $410,321.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00858426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

