MovieBloc Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33.32 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $45.64 million and $33.32 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.78 or 0.00931605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044048 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,367,294,699 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.