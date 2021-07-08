Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.53

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 121191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moxian by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Moxian in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moxian in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Moxian in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moxian by 1,559.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 226,384 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

