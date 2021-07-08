MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after buying an additional 53,023 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

NYSE MSM opened at $91.45 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

