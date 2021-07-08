MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.14. 7,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 208,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

