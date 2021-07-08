MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

Shares of MSCI opened at $555.77 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $557.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.