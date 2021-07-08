mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.26 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $38.26 million and approximately $6,753.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,778.71 or 0.99847972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007490 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

