MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €242.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €242.00 ($284.71) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €195.71 ($230.25).

ETR:MTX opened at €206.90 ($243.41) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €210.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

