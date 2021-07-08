Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,197.16

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,197.16 ($15.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,170.88 ($15.30). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,186 ($15.50), with a volume of 100,428 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,197.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,930.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 267.50%.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider David Hardie acquired 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) per share, for a total transaction of £1,041.92 ($1,361.28). Also, insider Alexandra Mackesy purchased 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,208 ($15.78) per share, with a total value of £9,784.80 ($12,783.90). Insiders bought 1,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,048 in the last three months.

Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

