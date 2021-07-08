Mushroom (MUSH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $753.00

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Mushroom has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Mushroom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mushroom has a total market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $753.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00116926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00163059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.19 or 0.99064566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.08 or 0.00939500 BTC.

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

