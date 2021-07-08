My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.85 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002585 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $2.61 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00124326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00166160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,785.18 or 0.99372491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.00959895 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.