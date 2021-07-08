Mysterium (MYST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,466.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $51,466.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

