N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 57.15 ($0.75). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 609,879 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.01. The firm has a market cap of £255.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 7,375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £4,572,500 ($5,974,000.52).

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

