Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce $7.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.38 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $64.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

NBRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $428.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

