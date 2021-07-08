Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Million

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce $7.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.38 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $64.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

NBRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $428.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.