Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

