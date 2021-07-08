Name Change Token (NCT) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $739,081.45 and $152,833.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.34 or 0.00936658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,651,635 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

