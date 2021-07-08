Name Changing Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $122,319.00 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00875796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

