Nano (NANO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24.17 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $579.80 million and $24.17 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $4.35 or 0.00013339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,619.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.17 or 0.06579329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.14 or 0.01505646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00399123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00152796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.65 or 0.00636566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00428735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00346322 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

