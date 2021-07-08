Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report sales of $30.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.02 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 556,869 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 674,354 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $652.19 million, a P/E ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.37.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.