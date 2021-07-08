National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.61. National Bankshares shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 31,589 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.17.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

