National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.72. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. 1,028,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,829. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

