National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NSA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.