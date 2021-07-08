NativeCoin (N8V) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 68.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and $181.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00264426 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00037128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

