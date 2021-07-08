Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $24.48 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $24.48 million and $721,428.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004920 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00055540 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036354 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,123,880 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.