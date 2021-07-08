Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.18. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 133,904 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $51.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

