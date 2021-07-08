Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.80. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 343,127 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.03.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 272.20% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.
Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.
