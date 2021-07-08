Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.80. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 343,127 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 272.20% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

