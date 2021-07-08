Neblio (NEBL) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002617 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $15.23 million and $975,620.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00044369 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007685 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,028,772 coins and its circulating supply is 17,641,243 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.