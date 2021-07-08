Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.64 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Nestree has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $405,035.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,698.98 or 0.99939089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00035726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007463 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

