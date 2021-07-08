NeuroChain (NCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,917.00

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One NeuroChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. NeuroChain has a market cap of $767,775.69 and approximately $1,917.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NeuroChain has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NeuroChain (NCC) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,602,097 coins. NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NeuroChain’s official website is www.neurochaintech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

