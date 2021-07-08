Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $416.35 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $416.35 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00162588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,679.63 or 1.00251563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.00952970 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 417,512,021 coins and its circulating supply is 417,511,444 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

