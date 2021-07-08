Neutron Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 41.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Neutron has a total market cap of $209,114.44 and $41.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 53.3% higher against the dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars.

