New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

