New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) shares were down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 238,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of New Pacific Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20.

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

