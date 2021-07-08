New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report sales of $336.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.64 million and the lowest is $329.59 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $281.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NYCB stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $56,061,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,810 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $10,286,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

