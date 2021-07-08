Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.12 ($0.01). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,608 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.22.

In other Newmark Security news, insider Robert Waddington bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,613.01).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

