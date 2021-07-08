Newscrypto 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.84 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $100.22 million and $14.84 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00121571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00163960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,773.73 or 0.99914537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.00939573 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,648 coins and its circulating supply is 157,042,001 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.