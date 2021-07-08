Newton (NEW) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $644,208.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00117284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00163623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,421.47 or 0.99502773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00942542 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

