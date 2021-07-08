NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.63. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 708,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$12.84 million and a PE ratio of -26.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

