NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,619.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.14 or 0.01505646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00428735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00084595 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001406 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018098 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002741 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars.

