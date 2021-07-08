NFTX Hashmasks Index Market Cap Hits $332,358.49 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $797.02 or 0.02430173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $332,358.49 and approximately $10,734.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00867697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005303 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 417 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

